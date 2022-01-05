Show You Care
St. Luke’s ER in Cedar Rapids seeing high volume of patients asking for COVID-19 testing

St. Luke's facing staff and bed shortages
St. Luke's facing staff and bed shortages
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Emergency Room in Cedar Rapids says it’s seeing a high volume of sick patients coming in to the ER to request a COVID-19 test, despite the fact that the ER does not offer walk-in COVID-19 testing.

The ER said it’s seeing more than 150 patients per day, which is higher than normal, though not all of the patients are there for COVID-19 testing.

ER staff are asking that instead of going to the ER for a test, residents experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms should obtain an at-home test either through a pharmacy or by requesting one from the Test Iowa website.

St. Luke’s game the following advice for those experiencing moderate to severe symptoms, or worsening symptoms after receiving a negative test result:

  1. Schedule an appointment with your primary care provider through MyUnityPoint
  2. If your primary care provider is unavailable, visit a UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care or Express walk-in location.
  3. Don’t have a primary care provider? Search UnityPoint’s Find-A-Doctor directory.

As always, anyone experiencing a medical emergency can and should still go to the ER.

