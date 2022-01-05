St. Luke’s ER in Cedar Rapids seeing high volume of patients asking for COVID-19 testing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Emergency Room in Cedar Rapids says it’s seeing a high volume of sick patients coming in to the ER to request a COVID-19 test, despite the fact that the ER does not offer walk-in COVID-19 testing.
The ER said it’s seeing more than 150 patients per day, which is higher than normal, though not all of the patients are there for COVID-19 testing.
ER staff are asking that instead of going to the ER for a test, residents experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms should obtain an at-home test either through a pharmacy or by requesting one from the Test Iowa website.
St. Luke’s game the following advice for those experiencing moderate to severe symptoms, or worsening symptoms after receiving a negative test result:
- Schedule an appointment with your primary care provider through MyUnityPoint
- If your primary care provider is unavailable, visit a UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care or Express walk-in location.
- Don’t have a primary care provider? Search UnityPoint’s Find-A-Doctor directory.
As always, anyone experiencing a medical emergency can and should still go to the ER.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.