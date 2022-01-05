Slick roads likely Wednesday, wind chills stay below zero

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of flurries, strong wind, patchy blowing snow and some slick roads during your morning drive on Wednesday.

Road conditions may change rapidly given the nature of the blowing snow and the sharp temperature drop that has occurred. You’ll likely come across some slick areas, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory continues for Wednesday.

Highs were officially hit at midnight, but will probably settle in around 10 degrees in most spots for the afternoon.

As for any precipitation, anytime some thick clouds come over, there may be some scattered flurries at times. Arctic air is really the weather story through Friday night, as wind chills will stay below zero this entire time.

By the weekend, a warm-up is likely on Saturday, but that may come along with some areas of fog, frosty roads and areas of drizzle and will be something to watch for.

Pay attention to rapidly changing road conditions as well given the nature of the blowing snow and the sharp temperature drop that has occurred. (KCRG)

