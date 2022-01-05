Slick roads likely today as gusty wind continues, wind chills stay below zero

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of flurries, strong wind and patchy blowing snow during your morning drive. Pay attention to rapidly changing road conditions as well given the nature of the blowing snow and the sharp temperature drop that has occurred. You’ll likely come across some slick areas, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory continues for today. Highs were officially hit at midnight, but will probably settle in around 10 degrees in most spots for the afternoon. As for any precipitation, anytime some thick clouds come over, there may be some scattered flurries at times. Arctic air is really the weather story through Friday night as wind chills will stay below zero this entire time. By the weekend, a warmup is likely on Saturday, but that may come along with some areas of fog, frosty roads and areas of drizzle and will be something to watch for. Have a good day!

