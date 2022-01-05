Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rep. Ras Smith suspends Iowa gubernatorial campaign

State Representative Ras Smith on Tuesday announced he is running for Governor of Iowa in 2022.
State Representative Ras Smith on Tuesday announced he is running for Governor of Iowa in 2022.(Iowa Legislature)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - State Representative Ras Smith on Wednesday announced the suspension of his campaign for governor.

The Waterloo-native formally opened his campaign for governor in June 2021. Smith is in his third term serving District 62, which covers part of Black Hawk County.

“Unfortunately, this process has also exposed a drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people,” Smith said in a statement. “I have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that there are barriers that one campaign cannot overcome, no matter how hard we work or how faithfully we represent the majority of hardworking Iowans.”

Smith will return to the Iowa Legislature next week, where he said he will focus on amplifying the voice of the people.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet said if she’ll run for re-election in 2022. She has dismissed speculation that she’ll run for U.S. Senate instead.

Read Smith’s full statement here:

“When my team and I launched my campaign for governor last summer, we invited all Iowans to join our movement with the message “come as you are.” We believe that there is a place for everyone in our collective vision for the future of Iowa.

And over the past seven months, you have welcomed me into your homes, your communities, your struggles, and your aspirations. You have allowed me to come as I am, and it’s been a privilege. Knowing you better has helped me to know Iowa better and love Iowa more. It has reaffirmed for me the magnitude of mission-driven work that lies ahead to ensure Iowa is a state where all of us can not just survive -- but thrive.

Unfortunately, this process has also exposed a drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people. I have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that there are barriers that one campaign cannot overcome, no matter how hard we work or how faithfully we represent the majority of hardworking Iowans.

Today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign for Governor of Iowa. I am profoundly grateful to our countless friends, supporters, and donors, and invite you to stay connected as we continue to work to bring meaningful change to this state. My faith guides me in not being tethered to an outcome, but instead to remain committed to the work.

I return to the Iowa Legislature next week where I will focus on continuing to amplify the voice of the people. I strongly believe that people are Iowa’s greatest resource. As I’ve traveled the state, my team and I have heard over and over that Iowans want leaders with shared experiences and who understand working class challenges. What they do not want is the most wealthy and elite to be solely at the table making decisions on their behalf.

We have a lot of work to do, Iowa. And I’m here for it.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Dyersville police say a student at St. Francis Xavier was removed from school grounds after a...
Dyersville student removed from school grounds after gun found in backpack

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar,...
Governor pushes tax cuts, school reforms, work priorities
The Iowa City city council re-elected Mayor Bruce Teague on Tuesday morning. (This photo taken...
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague re-elected
(AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File)
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The...
Lawmakers plan to address teacher shortage this upcoming legislative session