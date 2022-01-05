Rep. Ras Smith suspends Iowa gubernatorial campaign

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - State Representative Ras Smith on Wednesday announced the suspension of his campaign for governor.

The Waterloo-native formally opened his campaign for governor in June 2021. Smith is in his third term serving District 62, which covers part of Black Hawk County.

“Unfortunately, this process has also exposed a drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people,” Smith said in a statement. “I have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that there are barriers that one campaign cannot overcome, no matter how hard we work or how faithfully we represent the majority of hardworking Iowans.”

Smith will return to the Iowa Legislature next week, where he said he will focus on amplifying the voice of the people.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet said if she’ll run for re-election in 2022. She has dismissed speculation that she’ll run for U.S. Senate instead.

Read Smith’s full statement here:

“When my team and I launched my campaign for governor last summer, we invited all Iowans to join our movement with the message “come as you are.” We believe that there is a place for everyone in our collective vision for the future of Iowa.

And over the past seven months, you have welcomed me into your homes, your communities, your struggles, and your aspirations. You have allowed me to come as I am, and it’s been a privilege. Knowing you better has helped me to know Iowa better and love Iowa more. It has reaffirmed for me the magnitude of mission-driven work that lies ahead to ensure Iowa is a state where all of us can not just survive -- but thrive.

Unfortunately, this process has also exposed a drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people. I have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that there are barriers that one campaign cannot overcome, no matter how hard we work or how faithfully we represent the majority of hardworking Iowans.

Today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign for Governor of Iowa. I am profoundly grateful to our countless friends, supporters, and donors, and invite you to stay connected as we continue to work to bring meaningful change to this state. My faith guides me in not being tethered to an outcome, but instead to remain committed to the work.

I return to the Iowa Legislature next week where I will focus on continuing to amplify the voice of the people. I strongly believe that people are Iowa’s greatest resource. As I’ve traveled the state, my team and I have heard over and over that Iowans want leaders with shared experiences and who understand working class challenges. What they do not want is the most wealthy and elite to be solely at the table making decisions on their behalf.

We have a lot of work to do, Iowa. And I’m here for it.”

