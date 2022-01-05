Show You Care
Postal Service asks for patience as COVID slows delivery services in Cedar Rapids

The Postal Service is aware of the delay some customers have been facing and has issued a statement addressing customers' concerns.(Noelle Williams)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the rapid spread of the omicron COVID variant and the craziness of the holiday season, the Cedar Rapids Postal Service has, at times, struggled to keep up.

The Postal Service is aware of the delay some customers have been facing and has issued a statement addressing customers concerns:

“...Local management is aware of delivery issues in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times. Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees in Cedar Rapids, and the nation, as they define essential public service every day...”

Customers can go to https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/ to contact their local postal station with questions or concerns.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

