Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operator of illegal pharmacy pleads guilty

Stidham admitted that he operated a business called Kennel Supply that sold controlled...
Stidham admitted that he operated a business called Kennel Supply that sold controlled substances and non-controlled prescription drugs(Storyblocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from McClelland pled guilty on Wednesday to illegally selling thousands of doses of controlled substances and prescription drugs.

57-year-old Jon Stidham was convicted of conspiracy to deliver, distribute, or dispense methyltestosterone without a valid prescription and without complying with federal and Iowa licensing requirements, as well as one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead.

Stidham admitted that he operated a business called Kennel Supply that sold controlled substances and non-controlled prescription drugs. Stidham sold over 300,000 doses of methyltestosterone and profited over $324,000. He also distributed over 50 types of prescription drugs that raked in over $200,000.

Stidham faces up to 15 years imprisonment, a $750,000 fine, and up to life on supervised release after his prison term ends.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Dyersville police say a student at St. Francis Xavier was removed from school grounds after a...
Dyersville student removed from school grounds after gun found in backpack

Latest News

The Postal Service is aware of the delay some customers have been facing and has issued a...
Postal Service asks for patience as COVID slows delivery services in Cedar Rapids
Raining Rose announced it's bought Color Web Printers.
Raining Rose purchases Color Web Printers
COVID-19 sick calls are impacting school buses for another district this week.
Sick calls impact school buses for Des Moines Public Schools
Part of 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids is shut down Wednesday after high winds caused...
Unstable scaffolding causes closure on 1st Ave in downtown Cedar Rapids