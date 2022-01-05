Operator of illegal pharmacy pleads guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from McClelland pled guilty on Wednesday to illegally selling thousands of doses of controlled substances and prescription drugs.

57-year-old Jon Stidham was convicted of conspiracy to deliver, distribute, or dispense methyltestosterone without a valid prescription and without complying with federal and Iowa licensing requirements, as well as one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead.

Stidham admitted that he operated a business called Kennel Supply that sold controlled substances and non-controlled prescription drugs. Stidham sold over 300,000 doses of methyltestosterone and profited over $324,000. He also distributed over 50 types of prescription drugs that raked in over $200,000.

Stidham faces up to 15 years imprisonment, a $750,000 fine, and up to life on supervised release after his prison term ends.

