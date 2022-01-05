One dead, one injured in Jones County head-on crash
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died, and a second person was injured in a head-on crash in rural Jones County Tuesday.
The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials said the driver of a Toyota Corolla crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit a Jeep Cherokee head-on.
It happened in the area of Iowa Highway 64 and 140th Avenue, east of Anamosa.
One of the drivers was not wearing a seatbelt and died.
First responders took the other driver to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
