One dead, one injured in Jones County head-on crash

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died, and a second person was injured in a head-on crash in rural Jones County Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the driver of a Toyota Corolla crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit a Jeep Cherokee head-on.

It happened in the area of Iowa Highway 64 and 140th Avenue, east of Anamosa.

One of the drivers was not wearing a seatbelt and died.

First responders took the other driver to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

