One dead, one hurt in Jones County Crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident is under investigation after two vehicles struck one another leaving an individual dead.

Authorities say that at approximately 5:20 pm a 2004 Toyota Corolla crossed into oncoming traffic at HIGHWAY 64 & 140 AVE, in rural Anamosa. It struck a 2016 Jeep Cherokee almost head-on, sending the Corolla into the center of the roadway and the Cherokee into the north ditch.

Officials say that one person is dead and one is hurt after the accident.

