Marion’s Drew Klostermann bowls back-to-back perfect games

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Every bowler dreams of a perfect game: 12 strikes, a 300 game. Drew Klosterman fulfilled the dream twice.

He just started bowling three years ago. Drew has a respectable 183 average and rolled a 234 in his first game in league play at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center.

“I’ll take that any time!” Klostermann said on the 234.

He really started to heat up in the second game, rolling strike after strike.

“Once you get about six or seven you kind of start thinking about the 300,” Klostermann said.

After 11 strikes in a row, Klostermann had a chance for his first 300 game. He had one thought rolling through his mind.

“Don’t put it in the gutter.”

But the negative thoughts didn’t deter him. He rolled his 12th strike in a row.

“The tables around me kind of cheered pretty loud, teammates were going pretty crazy,” Klostermann said. “A bunch of high-fives and then they announce it over the big speaker. It is pretty cool.”

But his magical night isn’t over. He kept rolling strike after strike.

“Honestly I was like ‘holy crap there’s a lot of people watching, they know what’s going on.’”

After a deep breath, Klostermann did it against, a second straight perfect game.

“Two back to back 300s that is pretty unheard of.”

He is the first person in the history of the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center to roll sanctioned back to back 300′s.

“I’m just an average bowler at 183. I just started bowling three years ago. I couldn’t believe I got the first one. It’s unreal it really is,” Klostermann said. “I can’t believe I’m the guy to do it but It’s awesome.”

