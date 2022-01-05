Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Lawmakers say stopping bullying on social media isn’t something that should fall on schools

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An i9 Investigation found Iowa’s anti-bullying law for schools is older than most social media platforms where bullying is happening. We asked lawmakers about whether they believe the state’s law needs to be updated.

State Representative Molly Donahue is also a high school teacher in Cedar Rapids. She said she isn’t sure changing the law is the answer to the problem.

“The current code does say electronic, and it does say that it covers anything that would be part of electronic so I’m not sure that it’s really necessary to add cyber bullying or social media to that terminology,” she explained.

While reported cases of bullying fell nearly 42% during the pandemic, that doesn’t necessarily mean it actually happened less often.

”We didn’t hear about it because the kids a lot of times were, were at home. If they’re at home than it doesn’t spill into our classrooms,” Donahue said.

She told us many students are creating social media accounts too young, something that’s out of the school’s control.

State Representative Tracy Ehlert echoed that thought. She teaches early childhood education in Cedar Rapids and said students use social media at a very young age, despite guidelines requiring them to be 13.

”We don’t have kids in our building that age. But I can tell you we have a lot of kids in our building that use those different platforms. So if a parent is already allowing a child to be on it, does that fall on a school,” Ehlert said.

Both lawmakers agreed parents need to be on top of their child’s social media, when it comes to making sure they’re old enough to handle it.

”I think it’s easy to say well let’s make the schools have to deal with this, but then where is that responsibility at home also,” Ehlert explained.

She said schools should consider teaching social media and internet safety to students, especially when issuing devices to children as young as kindergarten.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm
UnityPoint Health shared this image of the first newborn of 2022 at St. Luke's hospital in...
UnityPoint Health announces first newborn of the year at St. Luke’s

Latest News

Marion’s Drew Klostermann bowls back-to-back perfect games
Marion’s Drew Klostermann bowls back-to-back perfect games
Fraud charges to Newbo Evolve execs
Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve
Local health officials want to remind parents to guide their children
Local health officials say mask mandates are likely, but another lockdown is not
Local health officials want to remind parents to guide their children
Local health official says mask mandates are likely, but another lockdown is not