Lawmakers say stopping bullying on social media isn’t something that should fall on schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An i9 Investigation found Iowa’s anti-bullying law for schools is older than most social media platforms where bullying is happening. We asked lawmakers about whether they believe the state’s law needs to be updated.

State Representative Molly Donahue is also a high school teacher in Cedar Rapids. She said she isn’t sure changing the law is the answer to the problem.

“The current code does say electronic, and it does say that it covers anything that would be part of electronic so I’m not sure that it’s really necessary to add cyber bullying or social media to that terminology,” she explained.

While reported cases of bullying fell nearly 42% during the pandemic, that doesn’t necessarily mean it actually happened less often.

”We didn’t hear about it because the kids a lot of times were, were at home. If they’re at home than it doesn’t spill into our classrooms,” Donahue said.

She told us many students are creating social media accounts too young, something that’s out of the school’s control.

State Representative Tracy Ehlert echoed that thought. She teaches early childhood education in Cedar Rapids and said students use social media at a very young age, despite guidelines requiring them to be 13.

”We don’t have kids in our building that age. But I can tell you we have a lot of kids in our building that use those different platforms. So if a parent is already allowing a child to be on it, does that fall on a school,” Ehlert said.

Both lawmakers agreed parents need to be on top of their child’s social media, when it comes to making sure they’re old enough to handle it.

”I think it’s easy to say well let’s make the schools have to deal with this, but then where is that responsibility at home also,” Ehlert explained.

She said schools should consider teaching social media and internet safety to students, especially when issuing devices to children as young as kindergarten.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.