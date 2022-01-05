Johnson County suspends COVID-19 contact tracing amid surge in cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County is suspending COVID-19 contact-tracing until further notice.

The goal of contact tracing is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by determining who had close contact with a person infected with the virus during their infectious period. Those exposed are then given instructions for quarantine.

However, Johnson County Public Health said the county no longer has the ability to contact everyone who tests positive and conduct the proper tracing.

Last week, the county reported a 250 percent increase in cases from the previous week. The amount of total cases last week hit an all-time high, with nearly 1,400.

Earlier this week, state public health data showed a large surge in COVID-19 cases across Iowa.

“Vaccination is the best protection from serious illness and death from COVID-19,” Sam Jarvis, Community Health Manager, said. “Please get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask in indoor public places, and if you have symptoms, do not assume you have a cold or the flu. Get tested to be sure.”

COVID-19 cases are rising nationally as well. U.S. health experts are now saying the focus should be on hospital admissions rather than number of cases, and so far hospital admissions are not rising fast with Omicron.

The CDC also recently adjusted its guidance, shortening the length of recommended isolation and quarantine for those who test positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.