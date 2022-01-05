Show You Care
Iowa school district says busses are running late due to weather and lack of drivers

(WRDW)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - As students return to school this week after the holiday break, some Iowa school districts are having to cancel or delay classes due to the weather and the bus driver shortage.

Des Moines Public Schools on Wednesday said many of its busses are running late and parents should expect delays.

The district said it’s due to a combination of Wednesday morning’s cold, gusty weather and the number of bus drivers out on sick leave, which includes some cases of COVID-19.

It comes after state public health data showed a large surge in COVID-19 cases in Iowa that may be extending the ongoing bus driver shortage.

This comes two days after Davenport Community Schools had to cancel classes because there weren’t enough drivers.

Classes did resume on Tuesday after Monday’s cancellation. KWQC reports MetroLink extended its waiving of fares for K-12 students to help get kids to school in the Quad Cities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

