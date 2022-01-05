Show You Care
Iowa Republican lawmakers consider anti-vaccine mandate bill

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some Republican state lawmakers are considering an anit-vaccine mandate bill.

KCCI reports, if passed, the bill would stop businesses from asking about or keeping medical records, including the vaccination status of their employees.

The bill would also make it illegal for Iowa businesses to deny goods and services, provide incentives or disincentives or make hiring or firing decisions based on vaccination status.

However, Gov. Reynolds and state House and Senate Republicans say lawmakers should wait to see how court challenges play out before taking legislative action.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

