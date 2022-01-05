Show You Care
Iowa man and son plead guilty to charges in Capitol riots

Darryl Johnson and his son Daniel entered the Capitol through a broken window (Photo by: FBI)
Darryl Johnson and his son Daniel entered the Capitol through a broken window (Photo by: FBI)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa man and his son pleaded guilty to felony charges related to their roles in the January 6th Capitol riots on Tuesday.

Court documents show the two entered the Capitol through a broken window and rushed law enforcement officers that were trying to keep rioters out.

Daryl Johnson and his son Daniel both face five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. They entered their pleas Tuesday afternoon.

They will be sentenced on April 12th.

You can read the charges below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

