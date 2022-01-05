Iowa County Crash leaves one dead Wednesday morning

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died as a result from a multiple vehicle accident at M Avenue and the I-80 offramp Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 80-year-old Robert Coulter from Milan, Illinois had taken the I-80 offramp and was approaching M Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection. Officials say he was struck by a Semi, knocking both vehicles to rest in the middle of the road. A 2005 GMC 4W was hit with debris from the collision.

The accident remains under investigation

