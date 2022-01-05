Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa County Crash leaves one dead Wednesday morning

A man has died as a result from a multiple vehicle accident at M Avenue and the I-80 offramp...
A man has died as a result from a multiple vehicle accident at M Avenue and the I-80 offramp Wednesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died as a result from a multiple vehicle accident at M Avenue and the I-80 offramp Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 80-year-old Robert Coulter from Milan, Illinois had taken the I-80 offramp and was approaching M Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection. Officials say he was struck by a Semi, knocking both vehicles to rest in the middle of the road. A 2005 GMC 4W was hit with debris from the collision.

The accident remains under investigation

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
An accident is under investigation after two vehicles struck one another leaving an individual...
One dead, one hurt in Jones County Crash

Latest News

UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
Univ. of Iowa hospital doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
UIHC doctors say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in early February
UIHC officials say omicron COVID-19 cases will likely peak in a month
Emergency Rental Assistance Funding Unspent
Iowa Finance Authority behind on spending rental fund assistance
Olive That Deli in Manchester
Iowa restaurants feeling the effects of inflation
Local restaurants dealing with inflation
Local restaurants dealing with inflation