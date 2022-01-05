Show You Care
Hate crime investigation sought into Iowa mosque vandalism

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A national Muslim civil rights group is calling for state and federal hate crime investigations into the vandalism of a northeastern Iowa mosque captured on the building’s security cameras.

The video shows what appears to be a middle-aged woman vandalizing the Al-Noor Islamic Community Center in Waterloo on the evening of Dec. 28.

The Courier reports that the woman first used snow to draw crosses — a widely recognized Christian symbol — on the mosque’s windows before graduating to scrawling profanities aimed at Islam and Muslims on the mosque’s walls using some type of oil-based substance.

On Wednesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement calling for local, state, and federal authorities to launch their own hate crime investigations into the vandalism.

