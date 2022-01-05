Governor pushes tax cuts, school reforms, work priorities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowans can expect another round of tax cuts, proposed new laws to incentivize unemployed Iowans to get a job, additional education reform measures including a parental bill of rights and proposals to address a shortage of teachers and child care workers.

The Republican governor and legislative leaders spoke Tuesday at an annual pre-session legislative forum conducted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association.

Legislative priorities will include individual income tax cuts, proposals to push unemployed Iowans back to work, and a parental bill of rights that gives parents information on what is taught in schools and opportunities to review whether books in libraries are age appropriate.

