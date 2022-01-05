Show You Care
Governor pushes tax cuts, school reforms, work priorities

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowans can expect another round of tax cuts, proposed new laws to incentivize unemployed Iowans to get a job, additional education reform measures including a parental bill of rights and proposals to address a shortage of teachers and child care workers.

The Republican governor and legislative leaders spoke Tuesday at an annual pre-session legislative forum conducted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association.

Legislative priorities will include individual income tax cuts, proposals to push unemployed Iowans back to work, and a parental bill of rights that gives parents information on what is taught in schools and opportunities to review whether books in libraries are age appropriate.

