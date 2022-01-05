Show You Care
GOP county attorney challenges Iowa Attorney General Miller

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller gives his acceptance speech at the Iowa Democratic election...
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller gives his acceptance speech at the Iowa Democratic election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Matthew Putney | AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A county attorney with a long history in Republicans politics has announced she’ll run for Iowa attorney general.

Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird said Tuesday that Iowa needs someone who will “stop Joe Biden and the radical socialists in DC.”

Bird says she’s heard from many Iowans about the need for new leadership in the attorney general’s office, held for most of the past four decades by Democrat Tom Miller.

Bird has a long resume of serving Republican politicians. She was chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Steve King and served as the staff lawyer for former Gov. Terry Branstad.

She was elected county attorney for Guthrie County in 2018.

She ran against Miller in 2010 and lost.

