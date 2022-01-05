Show You Care
Dubuque businesses join city leaders in opposing possible railroad merger

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some businesses are now joining Dubuque city leaders in opposing a possible merger of two railroad companies.

Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern want to merge as part of a multi-billion dollar deal.

Several business owners told TV9 the railroad running through downtown already stalls traffic.

Some businesses and hotels say it can take up to two hours before the train moves, forcing people to find a different route.

Tyler Ernzen, owner of Genuine Landscape and Design in Dubuque, said the merger could cause longer traffic delays and more noise.

“You know like grain season there’s a few warehouses and factories down here and you’ll have 6-7 semis backed up on these streets and they are not very big streets so again that seems to be the biggest issue is the stopping of and blocking of the rail crossings,” Ernzen said.

He says he’s also concerned about safety getting to and from job sites with possible train delays in the winter.

