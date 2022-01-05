Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

DNR shares ice safety tips

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Park ranger Jason Dykstra said no ice is 100% safe.

Now that it’s getting colder, more people are venturing out onto frozen bodies of water. At Lake Macbride in Solon, Dykstra said the ice is averaging one-and-a-half to two inches thick, which isn’t safe. The DNR’s website says ice should be at least four inches thick for fishing and five for snowmobiling.

Fluctuating temperatures like we’ve been having, wildlife and water currents all affect ice thickness. Dysktra said people should bring a friend, cell phone and wearable ice picks if they go out. He says it’s also important to check ice thickness frequently as they go along.

“People kind of take it for granted that if you get a few cold days you’re gunna have good, safe ice and it’s just not the case,” Dykstra said.

Today, Dysktra noticed tracks going into and coming out of a hole in the ice of Lake Macbride, indicating that someone had fallen in and managed to self-rescue. That area of the lake was 12 to 15 feet deep, he says. Others may not be as lucky, which could result in a life-threatening situation depending on emergency response time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Dyersville police say a student at St. Francis Xavier was removed from school grounds after a...
Dyersville student removed from school grounds after gun found in backpack

Latest News

An image from the Mount Vernon CityCam taken at 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday,.
Slick roads likely Wednesday, wind chills stay below zero
Wind gusts, blowing snow, some slick roads, wind chills stay below zero
An accident is under investigation after two vehicles struck one another leaving an individual...
One dead, one hurt in Jones County Crash
Iowa volleyball introduces new head coach Jim Barnes
Iowa volleyball introduces new head coach Jim Barnes