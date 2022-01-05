Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Biden, Obama, Pelosi to speak at Harry Reid’s funeral

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and congressional leaders will speak at Reid's funeral on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and congressional leaders will speak at Harry Reid’s funeral in Las Vegas on Saturday, a spokesperson for the late Senate Majority Leader said Wednesday.

“We are honored to have such a distinguished group paying tribute to Harry’s life and accomplishments,” Landra Reid, the late senator’s wife, said in a statement. “These are not only some of the most consequential leaders of our time – they are also some of Harry’s best friends.”

Obama is scheduled to deliver Reid’s eulogy, while Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will also speak at the 11 a.m. ceremony at the Smith Center for Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas.

Reid died last week after a years-long battle with cancer. He retired from the U.S. Senate in 2016 after representing Nevada for five terms, including 12 years as the chamber’s top Democrat.

Elder M. Russell Ballard, a senior leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will also speak. Carole King and Brandon Flowers of the Las Vegas-based band The Killers will perform.

After services, Reid’s remains will be transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where he’s scheduled to be honored in a Jan. 12 ceremony.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
An accident is under investigation after two vehicles struck one another leaving an individual...
One dead, one hurt in Jones County Crash

Latest News

UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near John Deere Parts Distribution Center
No charges filed in death of John Deere UAW member who was hit and killed by a car.
Garland vows to hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable
FILE - Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, center, talks with Rep. Dan Howell, R-Georgetown, left,...
Tenn. lawmaker apologizes after arguing with ref, ejection at HS basketball game
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday,...
Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6