Warmer today in the lower 30s, then sharply colder as an Arctic front blows in tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Existing snow pack can cause a wide variety of hazards and we’ll see that come into play over the next 24 hours. For today, watch for frosty roads as dew points jump up this morning. This may be particularly noteworthy in rural areas and elevated surfaces such as bridge decks and overpasses. Plan on increasing clouds with highs into the lower 30s in many areas. Tonight, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting. Wind chills will be well below zero already by tomorrow morning along with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. While overall accumulation looks minor, the combination of existing snow cover, falling temperatures and gusty wind may allow roads to become rather slick for the morning commute. The cold will stick with us through Friday night with a warmup again by Saturday.

