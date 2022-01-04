South African doctor who first treated Omicron says country past peak

(CNN) - One of the doctors who first encountered the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa says her country is past the peak of infections.

Most Omicron patients in South Africa weren’t as sick as people hospitalized with earlier variants.

That doctor is National Chair of the South African Medical Association, Dr. Angelique Coetzee.

Dr. Coetzee said she realized she was seeing a variant other than Delta on Nov. 18 last year.

“I’ve treated personally over 600 Delta variants, so I’m quite familiar with the clinical symptoms and the disease progression with Delta,” Dr. Coetzee said. “Immediately, this was not the same.”

Dr. Coetzee added that she thinks the country should stop making a huge thing about how many cases there are every day, because people get up in arms every time they see tests and case numbers go up.

She also said she expects Omicron to help speed up the path from moving from the pandemic stage to the endemic stage because many people will get natural immunity from getting Omicron, and they may not even know they had it.

“I know a lot of science doesn’t want us to use the term ‘mildness,’” she said. “I can’t say it’s a very severe disease. Yes, it’s severe if you are in the ICU on mechanical ventilation. The numbers really ending up with severe disease on ventilation, it’s not a lot.”

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.