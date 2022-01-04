Show You Care
Murray scores 35, Iowa hold on to beat Maryland 80-75

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) shoots over Maryland forward Donta Scott, right, during the...
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) shoots over Maryland forward Donta Scott, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high tying 35 points to help Iowa beat Maryland 80-75.

Murray made 14 of 21 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots.

Filip Rebraca had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Iowa (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) and Joe Toussaint added nine points, nine assists and three steals.

Murray gave the Hawkeyes the lead for good with a 3-pointer that sparked a 17-5 run midway through the second half.

Toussaint added a 3 and Murray hit another from behind the arc before Tony Perkins made two free throws to cap the spurt and make it 68-58 with 5:22 remaining. Eric Ayala led the Terrapins (8-5, 0-2) with 19 points.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

