Murder charge filed after victim of Davenport beating dies

Charges against a man accused of pummeling another man in downtown Davenport on Christmas Eve have been upgraded after the other man later died.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Charges against a man accused of pummeling another man in downtown Davenport on Christmas Eve have been upgraded after the other man later died.

The Quad-City Times reports that 31-year-old Jaret Leonard Lee Peck, of Davenport, is now charged with second-degree murder after 47-year-old Terrance Woodard died from his injuries on Sunday.

Peck had been charged with willful injury and interference with official acts in the case. Police say officers found Woodard on Dec. 24, beaten and suffering from critical injuries.

He was first taken to a Davenport hospital, then transferred to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Sunday.

Investigators say Peck punched Woodard in the head multiple times, including after Woodard already was on the ground.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

