Local health officials say mask mandates are likely, but another lockdown is not

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As COVID cases continue to rise, it’s back to school for a lot of Iowa students. Local health officials want to remind parents to guide their children towards health and safety to help slow the spread after holiday gatherings.

Sam Jarvis with the Johnson County Public Health Department has been reminding people to wear a mask and social distance for almost two years.

“We know that some schools continue to have mask policies which we’re glad to see and supportive of. We hope that that continues on,” he told TV-9.

Jarvis says that advice is crucial now more than ever with the Holidays over, people returning back to work and school and the omicron variant continuing to surge.

“Making sure parents and guardians are vigilant on symptom monitoring with their kids, certainly keeping ill children out, which is absolutely a recognizable burden for a lot of families with their balancing workload and work balance and everything. But recognizing that that protects others in the school,” he said.

Jarvis adds that this new variant is more transmissible than others. Knowing that, some parents are worried for another lockdown like what we saw in the spring of 2020. Jarvis says that’s highly unlikely.

“I believe we’ve read and it’s been in the news that other countries are looking at those type of things. I don’t believe that it’s been shared with us that other states are looking at that. What has been discussed is maintaining mask policies,” he said.

Now that the FDA has approved the Pfizer booster for 12 to 15 year old’s, Jarvis says their next immediate step is to get advice from the Iowa Department of Public Health and distribute that information to other local health officials.

