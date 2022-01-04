Show You Care
Jury trial in University of Iowa fraternity lawsuit set for 2023

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A lawsuit involving sexual assault allegations against two former members of a University of Iowa fraternity is set for a jury trial in July 2023, according to court documents.

Makena Solberg filed the initial lawsuit against Phi Gamma Delta or FIJI.

She alleges Carson Steffen and Jacob MeLoan raped her while she was intoxicated during a party in September 2020.

The suit says the men took pictures without her knowledge or her consent.

Both men say they did have sexual relations with her but claim it was consensual.

Carson Steffen is charged with first-degree harassment. He is accused of posting a photo of the incident on Snapchat. He is counter suing Solberg for defamation.

At this time, Jacob Meloan faces no criminal charges in connection to the incident.

