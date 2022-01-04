John Deere reveals fully autonomous tractor at CES 2022

MOLINE, Illinois (KCRG) - John Deer has revealed a fully autonomous tractor that’s ready for large-scale production and will be available later this year.

In order to use the tractor, farmers will only need to transport the machine to a field and configure it for autonomous operation. Farmers can use the John Deere Operations Center Moblie to start the machine and leave to focus on other tasks, monitoring the machine’s status from their phone.

The tractor combines Deere’s 8R tractor, a TruSet-enabled chisel plow, a GPS guidance system, and new advanced technologies.

It has six pairs of stereo cameras, which enable 360-degree obstacle detection and the calculation of distance, and continuously checks its own position relative to a geofence, ensuring it is operating where it is supposed to and is within less than an inch of accuracy.

