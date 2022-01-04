Show You Care
Iowa sees coronavirus surge with over 17,700 cases in a week

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State public health data indicates Iowa is beginning the new year with a large surge in coronavirus cases.

The state Department of Public Health on Monday posted 17,773 confirmed positive tests in the past seven days.

That rate of about 2,500 cases a day is a significant jump from the 1,300 to 1,400 daily average during December.

The surge pushed Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate to 13.5%, a rate that signifies a high rate of spread.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 768 from 773 reported on Friday.

The state reported 163 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, a slight drop from 170 reported Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 59% of Iowa’s population is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

