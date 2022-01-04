Iowa City police identify suspect arrested in Dec. shooting that left one hospitalized

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police said they made an arrest in the Dec. 21, 2021 shooting incident at a home at 402 Fairchild Street.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 24-year-old Carter Wolf, of Iowa City.

The December shooting happened at about 9:46 a.m. and left a person hospitalized.

When police arrived at the scene on that day, they said they found a firearm, a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect was on the second floor of the home.

Wolf faces a charge of reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury.

