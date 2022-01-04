Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague re-elected

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City city council re-elected Mayor Bruce Teague on Tuesday morning.

The city also announced newly-elected councilor Megan Alter was voted as Mayor Pro-tem.

Teague was re-elected to serve another term on the city council in November last year. He was first elected to the city council in 2018.

He has served as the city’s mayor since 2020.

