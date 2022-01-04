Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague re-elected

The Iowa City city council re-elected Mayor Bruce Teague on Tuesday morning. (This photo taken...
The Iowa City city council re-elected Mayor Bruce Teague on Tuesday morning. (This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2021)(City of Iowa City)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City city council re-elected Mayor Bruce Teague on Tuesday morning.

The city also announced newly-elected councilor Megan Alter was voted as Mayor Pro-tem.

Teague was re-elected to serve another term on the city council in November last year. He was first elected to the city council in 2018.

He has served as the city’s mayor since 2020.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm
UnityPoint Health shared this image of the first newborn of 2022 at St. Luke's hospital in...
UnityPoint Health announces first newborn of the year at St. Luke’s
Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph...
Dubuque couple parents to Dubuque hospital’s first newborn of 2022
Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash

Latest News

Cherokee County becomes Iowa’s 31st Second Amendment Sanctuary
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID booster to adolescents...
Iowa sees coronavirus surge with over 17,700 cases in a week
A man in Cedar Rapids shovels snow from a sidewalk.
Cedar Rapids police remind residents to shovel snow, clear vehicles to avoid citations
ISU Extension and Outreach 'Healthy Food Access Specialist, Brianna Montross, joins us to...
Healthy Food Access Specialist talks sticking to goal of eating more fruits, veggies