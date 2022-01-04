Show You Care
Heating Assistance program looking to help families as temperatures lower

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Individuals in Linn, Johnson, Jones, Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson, Iowa, and Washinton counties may be able to apply for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that’s made to assist low-income families that fall at or below the federal poverty guidelines, through the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP), that’s designed as a one-time payment to a persons heating utility.

In order to apply applicants will need to provide Identification, their most current heat and electric bill, and proof of income.

You can find more information and apply at hacap.org/energy. Applications are accepted through April 30th, 2022.

