Getting Close to Freezing

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warmer weather heads our way. If you have been looking for a time that you may be able to get some snow and ice off the driveway Tuesday is the day. Highs rise to the lower 30s with some spots topping the freezing mark. A weak system moves to our north bringing a few flurries and colder air into the area again for the end of the week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
The view from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow near North Liberty on Interstate...
Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph...
Cedar Rapids mayor Tiffany O'Donnell.
Crist announces for Hawkeye Marching Band at the bowl game from Cedar Rapids
kcrg wx
kcrg wx
Wind chill values expected at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022.
