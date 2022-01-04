Getting Close to Freezing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warmer weather heads our way. If you have been looking for a time that you may be able to get some snow and ice off the driveway Tuesday is the day. Highs rise to the lower 30s with some spots topping the freezing mark. A weak system moves to our north bringing a few flurries and colder air into the area again for the end of the week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.