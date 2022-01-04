Dyersville student removed from school grounds after gun found in backpack

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville police say a student at St. Francis Xavier was removed from school grounds after a handgun was found in the student’s backpack on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were notified that the student may have been in possession of a firearm on school grounds at around 7:30 a.m.

Officers detained the student. School staff and police then found a handgun in the student’s backpack, that was in the student’s locker. The student was then removed from school grounds.

In a news release, police said the weapon had not been displayed, or used in a threatening way, nor were any threats made.

The incident remains under investigation.

