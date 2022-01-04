Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dyersville student removed from school grounds after gun found in backpack

Dyersville police say a student at St. Francis Xavier was removed from school grounds after a...
Dyersville police say a student at St. Francis Xavier was removed from school grounds after a handgun was found in the student’s backpack on Tuesday morning.(Dyersville Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville police say a student at St. Francis Xavier was removed from school grounds after a handgun was found in the student’s backpack on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were notified that the student may have been in possession of a firearm on school grounds at around 7:30 a.m.

Officers detained the student. School staff and police then found a handgun in the student’s backpack, that was in the student’s locker. The student was then removed from school grounds.

In a news release, police said the weapon had not been displayed, or used in a threatening way, nor were any threats made.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm
UnityPoint Health shared this image of the first newborn of 2022 at St. Luke's hospital in...
UnityPoint Health announces first newborn of the year at St. Luke’s
Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph...
Dubuque couple parents to Dubuque hospital’s first newborn of 2022
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued

Latest News

Two former Go Cedar Rapids executives now face *federal charges* in relation to NewBo Evolve.
Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve
Charges against a man accused of pummeling another man in downtown Davenport on Christmas Eve...
Murder charge filed after victim of Davenport beating dies
City of Coggon to present Linn County Deputy Halverson with Key to the City
Two GoCR executives face federal bank fraud charges over NewBo Evolve