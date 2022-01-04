Show You Care
Dubuque city council protests railroad merger that could increase train traffic

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque will send a letter of protest to the federal government over a railroad merger that could double train traffic in the city.

Specifically, it protests the $31 billion merger of ‘Canadian Pacific’ and ‘Kansas City Southern Railroads.’

The city council voted unanimously to approve the letter from city manager Mike Van Milligen.

The letter warns the merger would increase train traffic in Dubuque by six to nine trains. That would bring the total number of trains up to 12 to 18 per day.

City Council members said this could have a large impact on businesses, and those who live downtown.

“It’s very important to our community, so I think this is very important that the manager has brought this forward, and I’m very happy that we’re able to weigh in on this,” councilmember David Resnick said.

Newly-elected mayor Brad Cavanagh said he wants the city to have a team approach.

“I think its important to point out the fact that we’re not trying to be adversarial as a city here, we’re trying to work with the railroad and have them work with us and have a team approach to be able to make this work for everybody,” Cavanagh said.

Council members also said it could also damage flood control structures and nearby buildings, as well as add to noise and traffic disruptions in Dubuque.

The Federal Surface Transportation Board isn’t scheduled to make a decision on the merger until the Fall.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

