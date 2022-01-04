City of Coggon to present Linn County Deputy Halverson with Key to the City

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Coggon plans to honor Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson by presenting him with a Key to the City.

Deputy Halverson was shot multiple times in Coggon while responding to a report of a robbery at a Casey’s General Store in June of last year. Halverson was able to leave the hospital the next month..

A suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, was arrested after a more than 12 hour long manhunt.

In a news release, the city of Coggon said Mayor Travis Beckman will present Deputy Halverson with a Key to the City during a City Council meeting on January 11.

“Deputy Halverson became Coggon’s Hero the night of June 20, 2021,” Mayor Beckman said. “He came to protect us in our time of need suffering multiple injuries in so doing, all done selflessly and without hesitation, to ensure the safety of those working that night as well as all citizens trying to remain safe at home while those events unfolded.”

The city said it also plans to declare the anniversary of the shooting, on June 20, 2022, as “Public Safety Appreciation Day” to recognize all first responders serving the city.

Deputy Halverson was presented with the Purple Heart Commendation Award in October 2021.

