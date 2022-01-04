Show You Care
Cherokee County becomes Iowa’s 31st Second Amendment Sanctuary

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa now has 31 Second Amendment Sanctuary counties.

The Cherokee County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution unanimously on Monday to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

That means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as a counter to their right to bear arms.

In July last year, Jasper County became the first county in the state to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Since then, other Iowa counties have followed, including: Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, Hancock, Buena Vista, Pottawattamie and Wayne.

