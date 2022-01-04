Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police remind residents to shovel snow, clear vehicles to avoid citations

A man in Cedar Rapids shovels snow from a sidewalk.
A man in Cedar Rapids shovels snow from a sidewalk.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are reminding residents to clear snow off their sidewalks and moving vehicles parked on city streets now that it has been 48 hours after this weekend’s snowfall.

In a Facebook post, police reminded residents that they may be cited under a city ordinance for failing to do so.

“It’s been more than 48 hours since the last snow so sidewalks should be cleared and cars parked on City streets should be cleared off and moved in accordance with the citywide Snow Emergency,” police wrote in the post. “If your car is still covered or plowed-in, you may be cited under ordinance 61.102 Streets for Storage.”

Police also asked that residents lend a helping hand to neighbors who may struggle to shovel their sidewalks or clear off their vehicles.

There is a similar ordinance in Iowa City requiring snow removal to avoid fines.

