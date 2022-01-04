Cedar Rapids Opera canceling January production due to COVID

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With COVID infections steeply rising, the Cedar Rapids Opera Board of Directors has made the unanimous decision to close its production of Cosi fan tutte.

The board stated that the decision had to be made because “it became evident that creating a production that meets both artistic and safety standards was impossible.”

Ticketholders for the production will be contacted with information about refunds.

The Cedar Rapids Opera’s next production will now be Goldie B. Locks and the Three Singing Bears, a virtual opera for youth. Strict testing, masking, and distancing procedures will be in place for this project as well as having the supervision of two COVID Safety Officers.

More information is available at www.cropera.org/goldie-b-locks.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.