Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Falls police arrest man after shooting, hours-long standoff

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls police arrested a man after a shooting that lead to a six hour-long standoff last week.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports police arrested 31-year-old Nathan Wilson for reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, interference while armed, harassment, and criminal mischief.

Police said it started with a shooting Thursday night on Longview Street, that’s off Center Street, north of downtown.

Police confronted Wilson in front of 216 East Lake Street. The standoff started when Wilson ran into his house, and threatened to shoot police and hurt himself.

Six-hours later, on Friday morning, officers launched tear gas into the house, forcing Wilson out.

He was taken to the hospital, and is now in police custody.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm
UnityPoint Health shared this image of the first newborn of 2022 at St. Luke's hospital in...
UnityPoint Health announces first newborn of the year at St. Luke’s
Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph...
Dubuque couple parents to Dubuque hospital’s first newborn of 2022
Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash

Latest News

A new California law could hurt hog farmers in Iowa.
New California law may impact Iowa hog farmers
A new California law could hurt hog farmers in Iowa.
New California law may impact Iowa hog farmers
East coast winter storm forces more flight cancellations this week
East coast winter storm forces more flight cancellations this week
A woman will serve two life sentences for setting a fire which killed another woman and her...
Woman sentenced in Waterloo fire that killed boy, his mother
A lawsuit involving sexual assault allegations against two former members of a fraternity at...
Jury trial in University of Iowa fraternity lawsuit set for 2023