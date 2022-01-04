Cedar Falls police arrest man after shooting, hours-long standoff

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls police arrested a man after a shooting that lead to a six hour-long standoff last week.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports police arrested 31-year-old Nathan Wilson for reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, interference while armed, harassment, and criminal mischief.

Police said it started with a shooting Thursday night on Longview Street, that’s off Center Street, north of downtown.

Police confronted Wilson in front of 216 East Lake Street. The standoff started when Wilson ran into his house, and threatened to shoot police and hurt himself.

Six-hours later, on Friday morning, officers launched tear gas into the house, forcing Wilson out.

He was taken to the hospital, and is now in police custody.

