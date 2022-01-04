Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team found multiple businesses are selling gift cards with illegal expiration dates.

Gift cards are always a popular gift during the holiday season. Issues with supply chains and slower delivery times made the cards even more popular, according to a survey from payment service Blackhawk Network. Those cards cannot expire for at least five years, according to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement like Nelson’s Meat Market in Northeast Cedar Rapids. The meat market gave out one certificate, which expires in about a year.

Jonathan Moore, the President of Nelson’s Meat Market in Cedar Rapids, said he is aware gift cards can’t expire for at least five years. However, he said he puts an expiration date to get people into the store and to avoid people losing the gift cards.

“We need them in here,” Moore said. “We want them in here and the sooner they come in here after they get that card. The more they’re going buy, see what we got and spend more.”

He said the store normally and will continue to honor any gift card, no matter how old. However, the Attorney General’s Office said businesses like Nelson’s Meat Market could asses an inactivity fee, which would draw off that balance, if not used in a year.

Ashlee Kieler, who is a spokeswoman for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, said it is common for local retailers to offer good faith with gift cards. So, it does ask people to talk with the retailer before going through the complaint process.

Kirkwood College also gives out gift cards with illegal expiration dates. The community college sent TV9 a notice in December 2021 that a gift card the station bought in 2019 would expire on December 31, 2021. It did offer to reissue the amount as a check before the 31st.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm
The view from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow near North Liberty on Interstate...
Snow exits, bitter cold and poor road conditions persist
Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph...
Dubuque couple parents to Dubuque hospital’s first newborn of 2022
Cedar Rapids mayor Tiffany O'Donnell.
Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell discusses future of Cedar Rapids as new mayor
Crist announces for Hawkeye Marching Band at the bowl game from Cedar Rapids
Crist announces for Hawkeye Marching Band from Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Woman sentenced in Waterloo fire that killed boy, his mother
Iowa’s anti-bullying law for schools is older than most social media platforms where bullying...
Iowa’s anti-bullying law for schools is older than most social media platforms where bullying is happening
O'Donnell sworn in as Mayor
Tiffany O'Donnell sworn in as new Cedar Rapids Mayor
The first floor and basement were searched and confirmed no one was inside.
Structure fire in Cedar Rapids displaces resident