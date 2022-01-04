Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is set to send the temperatures plummeting.

Wind chills will be well below zero already by Wednesday morning, along with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. While overall accumulation looks minor, the combination of existing snow cover, falling temperatures and gusty wind may allow roads to become rather slick for the morning commute.

Expect a very minor amount of snow, likely much less than half an inch, but with falling temperatures and wind gusts of 40 mph or more. On Wednesday morning, expect wind chills of -10 to -20 by 6 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Roads will get slick due to the blowing of existing snow and the sharply falling temperatures.

The cold will stick with us through Friday night, with a warm-up again by Saturday.

