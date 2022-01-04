Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Arctic front Tuesday night to send temperatures plummeting, Winter Weather Advisory issued

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is set to send the temperatures plummeting.

Wind chills will be well below zero already by Wednesday morning, along with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. While overall accumulation looks minor, the combination of existing snow cover, falling temperatures and gusty wind may allow roads to become rather slick for the morning commute.

Expect a very minor amount of snow, likely much less than half an inch, but with falling temperatures and wind gusts of 40 mph or more. On Wednesday morning, expect wind chills of -10 to -20 by 6 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Roads will get slick due to the blowing of existing snow and the sharply falling temperatures.

The cold will stick with us through Friday night, with a warm-up again by Saturday.

On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.(KCRG)
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.(KCRG)
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.
On Tuesday night, a powerful cold front is still set to send the temperatures plummeting.(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm
UnityPoint Health shared this image of the first newborn of 2022 at St. Luke's hospital in...
UnityPoint Health announces first newborn of the year at St. Luke’s
Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph...
Dubuque couple parents to Dubuque hospital’s first newborn of 2022
Some local businesses are selling gift cards with expiration dates shorter than the requirement
Businesses sell gift cards with illegal expiration dates
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash

Latest News

ISU Extension and Outreach 'Healthy Food Access Specialist, Brianna Montross, joins us to...
Healthy Food Access Specialist talks sticking to goal of eating more fruits, veggies
Gov. Reynolds to hold Condition of the State Address Jan. 11
A small town in Wisconsin with a connection to actress and comedian Betty White, who died last...
Small Wisconsin town honors Betty White with ‘Blonde Betty’ beer
Small Wisconsin town honors Betty White with 'Blonde Betty' beer
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Jury trial in University of Iowa fraternity lawsuit set for 2023