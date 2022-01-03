YMCA of Spencer settles dispute with U.S. Attorney’s Office on the Americans with Disabilities Act

SPENCER, Iowa (KCRG) - The YMCA of the City of Spencer has agreed to settle a dispute in regards to an allegation that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The YMCA of Spencer cooperated with the U.S. Attorney’s Office during its investigation of an allegation that the YMCA failed to reasonably modify its policies, practices, and procedures, resulting in the exclusion of a child diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder from its programs.

“Ensuring that children with disabilities, and their families, have equal access to public accommodations goes to the heart of the ADA’s promises and protections,” said United States Attorney Sean R. Berry. “I commend the YMCA of Spencer, Iowa, for working with us.”

The YMCA has agreed to adopt a non-discrimination policy and to institute policies and procedures to evaluate members’ requests for modifications to ensure ADA compliance under the new settlement agreement.

