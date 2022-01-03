Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

YMCA of Spencer settles dispute with U.S. Attorney’s Office on the Americans with Disabilities Act

The YMCA of the City of Spencer has agreed to settle a dispute in regards to an allegation that...
The YMCA of the City of Spencer has agreed to settle a dispute in regards to an allegation that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).(Kheron Alston)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa (KCRG) - The YMCA of the City of Spencer has agreed to settle a dispute in regards to an allegation that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The YMCA of Spencer cooperated with the U.S. Attorney’s Office during its investigation of an allegation that the YMCA failed to reasonably modify its policies, practices, and procedures, resulting in the exclusion of a child diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder from its programs.

“Ensuring that children with disabilities, and their families, have equal access to public accommodations goes to the heart of the ADA’s promises and protections,” said United States Attorney Sean R. Berry. “I commend the YMCA of Spencer, Iowa, for working with us.”

The YMCA has agreed to adopt a non-discrimination policy and to institute policies and procedures to evaluate members’ requests for modifications to ensure ADA compliance under the new settlement agreement.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm
The view from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow near North Liberty on Interstate...
Snow exits, bitter cold and poor road conditions persist
Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph...
Dubuque couple parents to Dubuque hospital’s first newborn of 2022
Crist announces for Hawkeye Marching Band at the bowl game from Cedar Rapids
Crist announces for Hawkeye Marching Band from Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids mayor Tiffany O'Donnell.
Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell discusses future of Cedar Rapids as new mayor

Latest News

Hashim Taylor
Cedar Rapids names Hashim Taylor as its new Parks and Recreation Director
Darline Marie Taylor
Inmate escapes work release in Cedar Rapids
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Grant County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver in New Year’s Eve hit and run
Addison O'Grady and Caitlin Clark
Clark and O’Grady earn Big Ten weekly honors; Clark breaks record