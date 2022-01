CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health announced the first newborn of the year at St. Luke’s hospital in Cedar Rapids.

In a Facebook post, the hospital shared an image of the newborn, congratulating parents Morgan and Aaric.

The hospital said Elaina Laura was born, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces, on Saturday at 9:47 a.m.

