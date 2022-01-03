Structure fire in Cedar Rapids displaces resident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:49 pm on Monday, the Cedar Rapids Fire department responded to the 1000 block of G Ave NW for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived and immediately discovered smoke coming from the first floor of the residence. Firefighters made entry through the rear of the home and extinguished heavy fire in the kitchen.

The first floor and basement were searched and confirmed no one was inside.

Firefighters ventilated with high-powered fans to remove the smoke. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Authorities say that the smoke alarms were working inside.

Heavy fire damage occurred throughout the first floor, while smoke damaged the entire structure displacing the resident’s lone resident.

No one was injured.

