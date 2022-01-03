Snowstorm means people reaching for snow removal equipment to clean up

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Clearing the snow after a snowstorm takes a degree of strategy, no matter the tool you’re using.

“I’m a massage therapist,” Mary Adams, of Iowa City, said. “I like to go out and clean the sidewalks and driveways in layers. That way I’m not shoveling all the snow after it fell.”

While Adams was doing it for safety, she also was braving the cold to avoid a fine. In Iowa City, residents have 20 hours to clear the snow from the sidewalks and driveway. If a complaint is filed the homeowner is given a warning and another 24 hours to clear the snow. If an inspector finds the snow to still be an issue, they find the homeowner $100 and the bill to hire a contractor to do the work.

That’s similar to an ordinance put into place in Cedar Rapids. People have 24 hours to clear sidewalks and driveways after a snowstorm. If a complaint is made an inspector could come out 48 hours later. If the inspector finds the house violates city code, the homeowner could be fined $35 and an additional $313 fee for a contractor to clean the snow.

“I can see how that would be difficult for some people to clear,” Tom Fast, of Iowa City, said.

While Fast and Adams can see the benefit of having an ordinance giving people a narrow period to clear the snow, they say people who are physically unable to clear the snow are made vulnerable to the ordinance.

“I know people who have had difficulties finding people,” Adams said. “They could find someone on time and end up with a fine.”

Cedar Rapids does have a new volunteer program called “Snow Buddies.” That’s where people volunteer to shovel the snow for people who might not otherwise be able to.

