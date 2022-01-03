Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell discusses future of Cedar Rapids as new mayor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell gets sworn in on Monday. During the campaign in 2021, she promised voters greater leadership on derecho response and pandemic recovery.

O’Donnell defeated Amara Andrews in a runoff election on November 30, 68% to 32%. Both finished ahead of incumbent Brad Hart in the November 2 general election, but failed to achieve 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

O’Donnell stopped by KCRG-TV9 to talk about some of the first things she wants to get done in office, recruiting more events to the area, and outreach to progressive voters.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.