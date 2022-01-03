Show You Care
Joens leads No. 14 Iowa State women past West Virginia 88-72

Iowa State's Ashley Joens during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames,...
Iowa State's Ashley Joens during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Ashley Joens poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 14 Iowa State rolled to an 88-72 victory over West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Joens buried 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 9 of 9 at the free-throw line for the Cyclones (12-1), who have won five straight games. It was Joens seventh double-double of the season and the 38th of her career.

Emily Ryan finished with 10 points and a personal best 16 assists for her second straight double-double for Iowa State. Ryan’s assist total matched the school record set by Lyndsey Medders in 2005 against IPFW.

Kirsten Deans scored 17 points to top the Mountaineers (7-4), but she made just 4 of 16 shots including 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

