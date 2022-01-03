Show You Care
Iowa Cubs outgoing owner, associates give $600K in bonuses

The money came from profits from the recent sale of the team, and Gartner and his four associates wanted to share those profits with staff members.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When outgoing Iowa Cubs chairman and owner Michael Gartner gathered the team’s 23 full-time employees last week in Principal Park’s Betfred Sports Lounge, he told them he was handing out new business cards. What he handed out instead were bonus checks to the tune of $600,000.

The Des Moines Register reports the money came from profits from the recent sale of the team, and Gartner and his four associates wanted to share those profits with staff members.

Everyone, including the club’s custodian, got a check — $2,000 for every year they had been employed, even as interns.

The longest-tenured employee received a check for $70,000.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

