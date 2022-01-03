Iowa City to begin towing Tuesday as crews begin snow removal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow removal crews in Iowa City will begin in the downtown area at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The city said that vehicles parked in the tow-away zone will be removed.

Crews will be working in the area of Prentiss Street to Market Street, Madison Street to Gilbert Street, and N. Clinton Street from Market Street to Church Street.

The parking in this area has metered parking spots that don’t allow parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The city recommends moving vehicles to a downtown parking ramp, or to on-street parking outside the area.

Iowa City will begin snow removal in the highlighted area. Vehicles should be moved to a parking ramp or on-street parking outside the area. (Iowa City)

